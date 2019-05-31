Study: Wisconsin will need to attract more educated workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new study says Wisconsin is lagging behind most of its Midwest neighbors in attracting highly educated workers.

Wisconsin Policy Forum says more than 20% of highly educated Wisconsin natives ages 31 to 40 moved away in 2017. The nonprofit research group defined "highly educated" as those who have earned a bachelor's degree or higher.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the study found less than 10% of highly educated people born elsewhere moved to the Badger State that year.

The findings show Wisconsin's skilled worker gap is the eighth highest in the country, only behind Iowa in the Midwest. Neighboring Illinois and Minnesota saw net gains in highly educated workers in the same age group.

Senior Researcher Joe Peterangelo says the state's demand for more skilled workers is likely growing.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org