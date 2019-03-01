Study planned on widening I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande

PHOENIX (AP) — A study will be conducted for possible widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in south-central Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has issued a request for proposals for an environmental study and design concept report on adding a lane in each direction and improving existing interchanges along a 23-mile (37-kilometer) stretch of I-10.

The rest of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson already has two lanes in each direction.

ADOT said it issued the request for proposals in collaboration with the Gila River Indian Community and the Maricopa Association of Government. a regional transportation-planning agency.

ADOT says the study is required for projects that receive federal funding and will have an accelerated timeline of 18 months when it launches later this year.