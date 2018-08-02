Substance on slide burns 2 children in eastern Michigan

LAPEER, Mich. (AP) — Police say two children have suffered burns from an unknown substance left on a slide at a municipal park in eastern Michigan.

Lapeer Police say a 1½-year-old boy got the substance on his legs while going down the slide at Cramton Park in downtown Lapeer, and a 14-year-old girl who went to help him also got some on her legs. The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say both went to a local hospital, and the toddler was transferred to the burn unit at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

WJRT-TV reports police found the substance on the slide and removed it after hospital officials alerted them. Samples have been sent to a laboratory for identification.

No other foreign substances were found on other playground equipment at the park.

___

Information from: WJRT-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/wjrt