Suburban Detroit house fire claims 3rd victim

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Detroit girl has died from injuries she suffered in a weekend house fire that also killed her parents.

They say 13-year-old Anja Radosavac died Monday following the fire Saturday morning in the family's Eastpointe home.

Eastpointe Police Deputy Chief Eric Keiser says her parents, Slavojub and Jasmina Radosavac, both 40, were pronounced dead after firefighters pulled them from the home. It was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib says another daughter, 16-year-old Mia, has been released from a hospital.

Investigators haven't determined the cause and origin of the fire and are trying to determine if there were working smoke detectors in the house. Rouhib said nobody at the scene heard any smoke detectors going off.