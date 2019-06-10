Suburban St. Louis woman finds python in the pantry

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman is probably still shivering at what she found in her kitchen cabinet after returning from vacation: An 18-inch-long python curled up in the corner.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ballwin, Missouri, woman reported that she found the snake June 2 at her home in the Kensington West apartments.

Officers used a pillow case to capture the snake. Animal control officers identified it as a python and took it away.

The mystery remains about how the reptile got into the cabinet. Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens figures it was someone's pet, but a check of neighbors found no one had lost a python.

___

