Suddenly starless Wisconsin GOP plots rebuild for 2020

FILE - In this April 27, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans determined to deliver Wisconsin for President Donald Trump next year will emphasize at their state convention that they must do a better job engaging with grassroots voters if they hope to rebound from a devastating 2018.

Discussion of what went wrong, and how to make changes, while also firing up activists ahead of the 2020 presidential race will be the focus of the meeting.

The theme is "A New Day. A New Party." The convention starts Friday.

The defeats of Gov. Scott Walker and every other statewide Republican candidate last year, combined with former House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision to retire after 20 years in Congress, leaves a fundamentally changed Wisconsin Republican Party.

Wisconsin is expected to be a key battleground state in the presidential race.