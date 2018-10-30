Suit: St. Louis man attacked by mass transit security guards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man alleges in a lawsuit that he was assaulted by public transportation security guards at the downtown Civic Center station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Adrian Kleveland Drew filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court against the Bi-State Development Agency, which operators the St. Louis metropolitan region's public transportation system. Drew was 18 on Jan. 22 when he was approached by security guards and left. The suit says Drew then was followed by three guards, who called him back onto Metro property.

The suit says two of the guards hit and kicked him before throwing him to the ground and handcuffing him, while the third helped "confine, intimidate and restrain" him.

A Metro spokeswoman declined Monday to comment on pending litigation.

