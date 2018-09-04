Suit filed over 2017 protest outside Trump rally in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Two advocacy groups alleged in a lawsuit that police officers violated the free-speech rights of anti-Trump protesters a year ago outside President Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix by firing pepper spray and tear gas when they were about to confront Trump's supporters.

The excessive-force lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department alleged that police didn't try to remove a few problematic anti-Trump protesters and instead acted violently toward a large number of peaceful demonstrators.

It also said Phoenix officers deliberately targeted anti-Trump protesters and showed a preference toward Trump supporters.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Police Department, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The protest was held in late August 2017 when Trump came to Phoenix for a rally.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.