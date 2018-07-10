Sununu signs bill for funding firefighter cancer treatment

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that will allow firefighter cancer treatment benefits to be funded through worker's compensation.

The bill signed Tuesday comes 28 years after a law was ruled unconstitutional that stated certain cancers were presumed to be work-related, leaving many to pay costs out of pocket.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports Portsmouth fire Capt. Bill McQuillen, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, says firefighters had previously advocated for funding in Concord for years without success. He said the signing of the bill is meaningful to firefighters across the state.

