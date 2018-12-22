Superdome agency sees $2.6M increase in hotel tax revenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana agency that oversees the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has seen a boost in local hotel tax collections.

A legislative auditor's report shows the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District raked in an additional $2.6 million in the taxes in the budget year that ended June 30, compared to the prior year. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that pushed the agency's revenue from tourist-related taxes to a record high.

The audit says the growing hotel tax revenue, which reached $52 million in the last fiscal year, shrinks the district's dependency on general state tax dollars to cover its contractual obligations.

Beyond the two high-profile sports facilities, the district also oversees Champions Square, the John Alario Event Center in Westwego and a minor league baseball stadium in Metairie.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com