Supermarket shopper shocked by surprise snake in cart

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York woman shopping for groceries says she was surprised to find a snake in her shopping cart while picking out produce.

Laura Walitsky says she was at a Wegmans supermarket in Pittsford Monday evening when her daughter spotted the hitchhiking reptile wrapped on the bottom of her cart. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports the woman then walked the cart outside and had her daughter tell customer service there was a snake on the shopping cart.

Walitsky was able to flag down two employees who removed the snake and placed it in a nearby wooded area. A Wegmans spokesperson said in a statement that "this was an isolated incident."

Biology professor Bradley Cosentino identified the pictured snake as a non-venomous milk snake, a common snake species.