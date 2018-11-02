FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks to employees of the Department of Commerce in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing a trial over the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census to go forward over the Trump administration’s objection. The justices’ issued a brief order Friday, Nov. 2, rejecting the administration’s request to postpone the trial, set to begin Monday in New York. less
FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks to employees of the Department of Commerce in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing a trial over the decision to ... more
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Last month, Ross, in a Justice Department filing, said he now remembers speaking with former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon last year about adding a citizenship question to the census. He also recalled discussing the matter with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the spring of 2017 and at other times, Justice Department lawyers wrote in the filing. less
Last month, Ross, in a Justice Department filing, said he now remembers speaking with former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon last year about adding a citizenship question to the census. He also recalled ... more
Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
20. South Carolina
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 99,000
20. South Carolina
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 99,000
19. Connecticut
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 108,000
19. Connecticut
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 108,000
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
18. Oregon
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 115,000
18. Oregon
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 115,000
17. Tennessee
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 119,000
17. Tennessee
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 119,000
Photo: Bill Bachmann, Getty Images/First Light
16. Pennsylvania
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 136,000
16. Pennsylvania
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 136,000
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
15. Nevada
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 138,000
15. Nevada
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 138,000
14. Colorado
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 164,000
14. Colorado
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 164,000
Photo: Walter Bibikow, Getty Images/AWL Images RM
13. Massachusetts
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 185,000
13. Massachusetts
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 185,000
Photo: Education Images, UIG Via Getty Images
12. Washington
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 204,000
12. Washington
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 204,000
Photo: Carl Larson, Getty Images
11. Maryland
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 233,000
11. Maryland
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 233,000
Photo: Greg Pease, Getty Images
10. Virginia
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 247,000
10. Virginia
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 247,000
9. Arizona
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 264,000
9. Arizona
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 264,000
8. North Carolina
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 342,000
8. North Carolina
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 342,000
7. Georgia
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 393,000
7. Georgia
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 393,000
Photo: John Greim, LightRocket Via Getty Images
6. New Jersey
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 509,000
6. New Jersey
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 509,000
5. Illinois
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 519,000
5. Illinois
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 519,000
4. Florida
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 605,000
4. Florida
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 605,000
Photo: Straublund Photography, Getty Images/Moment Open
3. New York
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 867,000
3. New York
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 867,000
Photo: Michael Heiman, Getty Images
2. Texas
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 1,464,000
2. Texas
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 1,464,000
1. California
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 3,034,000
1. California
Estimate of Undocumented Population: 3,034,000
Photo: MARK J. TERRILL, AP
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Image
1of/23
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 23
FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks to employees of the Department of Commerce in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing a trial over the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census to go forward over the Trump administration’s objection. The justices’ issued a brief order Friday, Nov. 2, rejecting the administration’s request to postpone the trial, set to begin Monday in New York. less
FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks to employees of the Department of Commerce in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing a trial over the decision to ... more
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a trial over the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census to go forward over the Trump administration's objection.
The justices' issued a brief order Friday rejecting the administration's request to postpone the trial, set to begin Monday in New York.
More than a dozen states and big cities, among others, have sued over Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' decision to add a citizenship question to the census for the first time since 1950.
The lawsuits argue that Ross acted improperly and that the question will discourage immigrants from participating, diluting political representation and federal dollars for states that tend to vote Democratic. The administration has said the question will allow the Justice Department to enforce the Voting Rights Act more effectively.
Last week, the justices blocked the questioning of Ross in advance of the trial, but allowed other preparations to continue.
The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, said evidence suggests that Ross may have decided to add the question before asking the Justice Department to request it. He also cited proof Ross had overruled senior Census Bureau staff who concluded adding it was very costly and would harm the census count.
"Most significant, the Court found reason to believe that Secretary Ross had provided false explanations of his reasons for, and the genesis of, the citizenship question," Furman said.
Last month, Ross, in a Justice Department filing, said he now remembers speaking with former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon last year about adding a citizenship question to the census. He also recalled discussing the matter with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the spring of 2017 and at other times, Justice Department lawyers wrote in the filing.
Ross had previously testified under oath that he was unaware of discussions between himself and anyone in the White House on the subject.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first Supreme Court pick, would have delayed the trial. The vote of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's other nominee, was not clear from the order, but it would have taken the votes of two more justices to prevent the trial from taking place.