https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Surfer-suffers-wounds-in-apparent-shark-bite-on-13589049.php
Surfer suffers wounds in apparent shark bite on Kauai
HANALEI, Hawaii (AP) — Officials in Hawaii say a surfer has been bitten by a shark off Hanalei.
A statement released by the Kauai Fire Department says a man was surfing off Hanalei on Monday when he was apparently bitten by a tiger shark.
The man sustained lacerations to his leg and was transported to a hospital.
Hanalei Bay has been closed to swimming. Lifeguards will check the area Tuesday to decide if the beach can open.
View Comments