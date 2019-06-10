Survey: New Yorkers back legal pot, not immigrant licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A newly published poll from Siena College shows New York state residents strongly support legalizing recreational marijuana but not legislation that would permit driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

Those two issues are among the highest-profile items on lawmakers' to-do list before they adjourn for the year next week.

The survey published Monday indicates 55% of registered voters in the state support legalizing pot, while 41% support the immigrant license bill.

Meanwhile, respondents strongly support legislative proposals that would eliminate a religious exemption to vaccine requirements, with 72% saying they back the idea.

The telephone poll of 812 registered voters was conducted between June 2 and June 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.