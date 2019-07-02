Suspected 5th case of E. coli linked to California fair

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Health officials in Southern California believe a fifth case of E. coli is linked to the same fairgrounds a toddler visited before dying.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency says a 6-year-old boy showed symptoms of infection shortly after visiting the county fair on June 22.

The agency says he wasn't hospitalized and is recovering.

Four other E. coli cases have been linked to contact with animals at the fair, including the June 24 death of a 2-year-old boy.

Fair officials closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo but have kept the fair open.