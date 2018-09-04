Sutton tells of life after rodeo accident in his first TV ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton is telling voters how his life changed after a rodeo accident that left him unable to walk in his first television ad of the race.

Sutton's campaign says the spot debuted Tuesday, but declined to disclose the total size of the buy. Publicly available records show Sutton has reserved more than $32,000 in ad time at South Dakota television stations.

Sutton, a state senator, emphasizes his cowboy roots in the 60-second ad that describes his move into public service and banking since the 2007 accident. Sutton says in the message he'll always be a rodeo man, but today his "family, community and South Dakota come first."

Sutton faces Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Libertarian Kurt Evans in November. Noem hasn't yet started running general election TV ads.