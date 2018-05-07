Swerving driver arrested for DUI

DARIEN — Isaiah D. Bien-Aime, 26, of Kellog Street, Norwalk, was charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

An officer on patrol spotted Bien-Aime’s white Infinity traveling north on Interstate 95 near Exit 10. According to the report, Bien-Aime’s car was allegedly swerving into the center lane and the breakdown lane. There was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he failed field sobriety tests. The report stated Bien-Aime admitted to drinking alcohol during the evening.

At headquarters, Bien-Aime, who was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, refused breath analysis.

He was released to a friend after posting $100 bond, and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on May 15.