Swiss manufacturer to cut 120 jobs in north Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — An electronics manufacturer is cutting jobs at a north Mississippi factory.

WREG-TV reports Swiss company ABB will cut 120 jobs at its Southaven facility, consolidating work at other plants in Mexico and the United States.

The news comes a day after ABB announced it would create 50 new jobs and fill 150 previously announced jobs at its factory in Senatobia. The company says the two moves are unrelated.

ABB says it plans to cut jobs in Southaven in phases through July. The company will offer severance pay and possible transfers to facilities in Athens, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The company acquired the Southaven facility when it bought Thomas & Betts in 2012 for $3.9 billion.

ABB employs 1,400 in Mississippi, including at facilities in Byhalia, Columbus, Crystal Springs and Senatobia.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/