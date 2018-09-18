-
The rain continued in southeastern North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Rocky Point, N.C. as customers waiting in line at the local grocery store get pelted during a deluge from Tropical Storm Florence. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP) less
Photo: Chuck Liddy, AP
The rain continued in southeastern North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Rocky Point, N.C. as customers waiting in line at the local grocery store get pelted during a deluge from Tropical Storm Florence. ... more
-
James Berthold checks on his van, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following Hurricane Florence, in Newport, N.C. Berthold's father was trying to drive to the hospital on Friday night during the height of Hurricane Florence along Nine Foot Road in Newport, N.C., when he became stuck in floodwaters and had to evacuate the automobile. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) less
Photo: Robert Willett, AP
James Berthold checks on his van, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following Hurricane Florence, in Newport, N.C. Berthold's father was trying to drive to the hospital on Friday night during the height of Hurricane ... more
-
Cars and homes sit in floodwaters in the Duffyfield neighborhood of New Bern, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018. North Carolina has suffered record rainfall, floods and deaths from Florence, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane and was downgraded to a tropical storm hours later. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) less
Photo: VICTOR J. BLUE
Cars and homes sit in floodwaters in the Duffyfield neighborhood of New Bern, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018. North Carolina has suffered record rainfall, floods and deaths from Florence, which made landfall as a ... more
-
A group of local fishermen keep an eye on the Cape Fear River as they stage for potential water rescues while additional flooding remains a threat from Florence, in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
A group of local fishermen keep an eye on the Cape Fear River as they stage for potential water rescues while additional flooding remains a threat from Florence, in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: David Goldman, AP
-
Damien Lugo, center, passes the time in his tattoo parlor with his girlfriend's daughter Kaitlin, 8, right, and friend John Danzing during a citywide curfew as the threat of additional flooding from Florence remains, in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. less
Photo: David Goldman, AP
Damien Lugo, center, passes the time in his tattoo parlor with his girlfriend's daughter Kaitlin, 8, right, and friend John Danzing during a citywide curfew as the threat of additional flooding from Florence ... more
-
Helen McKoy walks down a flooded street in her neighborhood as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. "I've never seen it like this before," said McCoy of the rising water down the street from her home. "Whatever God got for me he's going to give it to me. He said he's going to take care of us and that's what I'm going to have to live on." less
Photo: David Goldman, AP
Helen McKoy walks down a flooded street in her neighborhood as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. "I've never seen it like this before," said McCoy of the ... more
-
Tony Thompson looks at damage at his mobile home, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Newport, N.C., following Hurricane Florence. Thompson lost his home and most of his possessions. Thompson says he feels lucky to be alive. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) less
Photo: Robert Willett, AP
Tony Thompson looks at damage at his mobile home, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Newport, N.C., following Hurricane Florence. Thompson lost his home and most of his possessions. Thompson says he feels lucky to be ... more
-
Jody Jones kisses his pit bull Emma along Nine Foot Road in Newport, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, after sharing a meal with her. Jones lost everything after his home was destroyed by Hurricane Florence. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) less
Photo: Robert Willett, AP
Jody Jones kisses his pit bull Emma along Nine Foot Road in Newport, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, after sharing a meal with her. Jones lost everything after his home was destroyed by Hurricane Florence. ... more
-
Coast Guard Road leading to the south end of Emerald Isle is seen after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Coast Guard Road leading to the south end of Emerald Isle is seen after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
People wait for the Piggly Wiggly grocery store to open after Hurricane Florence hit Richlands N.C.,Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
People wait for the Piggly Wiggly grocery store to open after Hurricane Florence hit Richlands N.C.,Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
A vehicle sits submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., on Sept. 15, 2018.
A vehicle sits submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., on Sept. 15, 2018.
Photo: Bloomberg Photo By Alex Wroblewski.
-
A truck exits Interstate 40 outside Wilmington, N.C., after damage from Hurricane Florence cut off the city Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
A truck exits Interstate 40 outside Wilmington, N.C., after damage from Hurricane Florence cut off the city Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Chuck Burton, AP
-
Vehicles exit Interstate 40 outside Wilmington, N.C., after damage from Hurricane Florence cut off the city Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Vehicles exit Interstate 40 outside Wilmington, N.C., after damage from Hurricane Florence cut off the city Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Chuck Burton, AP
-
Duke Energy employees work on removing trees and restoring power to a road closed in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled through the area Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Duke Energy employees work on removing trees and restoring power to a road closed in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled through the area Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Chuck Burton, AP
-
Flooding, debris and garbage gather on the bridge near Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway stops people from crossing Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Roanoke, Va. Steady rains from the remnants of Florence fell across much of the area in the morning and afternoon. (Heather Rosseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) less
Photo: Heather Rosseau, AP
Flooding, debris and garbage gather on the bridge near Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway stops people from crossing Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Roanoke, Va. Steady rains from the remnants of Florence fell ... more
-
Flooding, debris and garbage gather on the bridge near Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway stops people from crossing, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Roanoke, Va. Steady rains from the remnants of Florence fell across much of the area in the morning and afternoon. (Heather Rosseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) less
Photo: Heather Rosseau, AP
Flooding, debris and garbage gather on the bridge near Smith Park on the Roanoke River Greenway stops people from crossing, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Roanoke, Va. Steady rains from the remnants of Florence fell ... more
-
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
A 40-foot yacht lies in the yard of a storm-damaged home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The boat washed up with storm surge and debris from Hurricane Florence. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) less
Photo: Gray Whitley, AP
A 40-foot yacht lies in the yard of a storm-damaged home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The boat washed up with storm surge and debris from Hurricane Florence. (Gray ... more
-
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
Amanda Mason and Zack McWilliams on Newport, N.C. walk through waist deep water to take a look at their flooded home off of Nine Foot Road on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2018. They were displaced on Friday night after fast rising water entered their home from a tributary of the Newport River. (Robert Willett/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS) less
Photo: Robert Willett, TNS
Amanda Mason and Zack McWilliams on Newport, N.C. walk through waist deep water to take a look at their flooded home off of Nine Foot Road on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2018. They were displaced on Friday ... more
-
A 3-month old child died when a large pine tree fell onto a trailer home on Moses Court near Dallas, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, as the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the area. (Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette via AP) less
Photo: Mike Hensdill, Associated Press
A 3-month old child died when a large pine tree fell onto a trailer home on Moses Court near Dallas, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, as the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through the area. (Mike ... more
-
Chavez Gallegos, 24, helps his family move out of a flooded home on Will Baker Road in Kinston on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Flood levels are expected to rise in parts of Kinston. (Travis Long/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS) less
Photo: Travis Long, TNS
Chavez Gallegos, 24, helps his family move out of a flooded home on Will Baker Road in Kinston on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Flood levels are expected to rise in parts ... more
-
The sun shines through the clouds for the first time in days as a pedestrian crosses a bridge over the Cape Fear River which is expected to reach a record flood height in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. less
Photo: David Goldman, AP
The sun shines through the clouds for the first time in days as a pedestrian crosses a bridge over the Cape Fear River which is expected to reach a record flood height in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in ... more
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, center, and Randy Haba, bottom right, approach to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., on a stranded van in Pollocksville on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. less
Photo: Steve Helber, AP
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, center, and Randy Haba, bottom right, approach to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., on a stranded van in Pollocksville on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the ... more
-
A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
-
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Shallow Water Rescue Team check on a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Shallow Water Rescue Team check on a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Photo: Gerry Broome, AP
-
Tombstones sit submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in a cemetery in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Tombstones sit submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in a cemetery in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
-
Water rushes just underneath a bridge in Lumberton, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Water rushes just underneath a bridge in Lumberton, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
-
Homes and a power station are surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Homes and a power station are surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
Floodwaters surround homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Floodwaters surround homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
-
Residents walk through a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Residents walk through a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Photo: Gerry Broome, AP
-
A tow truck splashes through standing water along a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 following flooding from Hurricane Florence.
A tow truck splashes through standing water along a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 following flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Photo: Gerry Broome, AP
-
FILE- In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, file photo flooded vehicles sit on a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., where the Lumber river overflowed following flooding from Hurricane Florence. Navigation apps like Waze are trying to help motorists avoid hurricane flooding, but local authorities say people shouldn’t rely on them. less
Photo: Gerry Broome, AP
FILE- In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, file photo flooded vehicles sit on a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., where the Lumber river overflowed following flooding from Hurricane Florence. ... more
-
An unidentified family member carries Ruth Brady to safety at the Wilmington airport in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Brady was one of several family members rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew north of Wilmington. less
Photo: Steve Helber, AP
An unidentified family member carries Ruth Brady to safety at the Wilmington airport in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Brady was one of several family members rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew ... more
-
A man waits in a long line waiting for gas to arrive at a station near Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence has cut off areas around Wilmington, N.C., forcing people to stand in long lines for fuel, food and other supplies. less
Photo: Chuck Burton, AP
A man waits in a long line waiting for gas to arrive at a station near Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence has cut off areas around Wilmington, N.C., forcing people to ... more
-
Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., right, shakes the hand of U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, left, as flight mechanic, David Franklin, second from left, and swimmer Randy Haba, second from right, stow their gear after Schubert was rescued off a stranded van in Pollocksville on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. less
Photo: Steve Helber, AP
Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., right, shakes the hand of U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, left, as flight mechanic, David Franklin, second from left, and swimmer Randy Haba, second from ... more
-
Willie Delong, of Holly Ridge, N.C., fills gas cans at a convenience store in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Delong traveled over an hour to get gas for generators for three families.
Willie Delong, of Holly Ridge, N.C., fills gas cans at a convenience store in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Delong traveled over an hour to get gas for generators for three families.
Photo: Chuck Burton, AP
-
William Larymore, left, of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Salvatore Cirencione, of the State Law Enforcement Division, partially visible behind, help resident Franklin Bessemer, who lives on the river, back to a pier on the Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Bessemer's boat had quit while he was checking on his home as residents evacuate. The river is expected to flood in the coming days due heavy rains from Hurricane Florence. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
William Larymore, left, of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Salvatore Cirencione, of the State Law Enforcement Division, partially visible behind, help resident Franklin Bessemer, who ... more
-
A resident stands on her pier looking out onto the rising Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Residents are evacuating as the river is expected to flood in the coming days due heavy rains from Hurricane Florence. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
A resident stands on her pier looking out onto the rising Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Residents are evacuating as the river is expected to flood in the coming days due heavy rains ... more
-
Damage from an apparent tornado is seen at St. John Furniture, on Hull Street, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chesterfield, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Damage from an apparent tornado is seen at St. John Furniture, on Hull Street, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chesterfield, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Photo: Dean Hoffmeyer, AP
-
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Photo: Steve Helber, AP
-
William Larymore, right, of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Salvatore Cirencione, of the State Law Enforcement Division, help resident Franklin Bessemer, who lives on the river, onto the pier on the Waccamaw River in Conway, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Bessemer's boat had quit while he was checking on his home as residents evacuate. The river is expected to flood in the coming days due heavy rains from Hurricane Florence. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
William Larymore, right, of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Salvatore Cirencione, of the State Law Enforcement Division, help resident Franklin Bessemer, who lives on the river, onto the ... more
The rain continued in southeastern North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Rocky Point, N.C. as customers waiting in line at the local grocery store get pelted during a deluge from Tropical Storm Florence. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP) less
Photo: Chuck Liddy, AP
The rain continued in southeastern North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Rocky Point, N.C. as customers waiting in line at the local grocery store get pelted during a deluge from Tropical Storm Florence. ... more
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Throwing a lifeline to a city surrounded by floodwaters, emergency crews delivered food and water to Wilmington on Monday as rescuers picked up more people stranded by Hurricane Florence and the storm's remnants took aim at the densely populated Northeast.
The death toll from Florence rose to at least 32, and crews elsewhere used helicopters and boats to rescue people trapped by still-rising rivers.
"Thank you," a frazzled, shirtless Willie Schubert mouthed to members of a Coast Guard helicopter crew who plucked him and his dog Lucky from atop a house encircled by water in Pollocksville. It was not clear how long he had been stranded.
A day earlier, Wilmington's entire population of 120,000 people was cut off by flooding. By midday Monday, authorities reopened a single unidentified road into the town, which stands on a peninsula. But it wasn't clear if that the route would remain open as the Cape Fear River kept swelling. And officials did not say when other roads might be clear.
In some places, the rain finally stopped, and the sun peeked through, but North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned that dangerously high water would persist for days. He urged residents who were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas to stay away because of closed roads and catastrophic flooding that submerged entire communities.
"There's too much going on," he told a news conference.
About two dozen truckloads of military MREs and bottled water were delivered overnight to Wilmington, the state's eighth-largest city, officials said.
The chairman of New Hanover County's commissioners, Woody White, said three centers would open by Tuesday morning to begin distributing essentials to residents.
"Things are getting better slowly, and we thank God for that," White said.
Mayor Bill Saffo said he was working with the governor's office to get more fuel into Wilmington.
"At this time, things are moving as well as can be in the city," he said.
Crews have conducted about 700 rescues in New Hanover County, where more than 60 percent of homes and businesses were without power, authorities said.
Compounding problems, downed power lines and broken trees crisscrossed many roads in Wilmington three days after Florence made landfall. The smell of broken pine trees wafted through damaged neighborhoods.
At the White House, President Donald Trump said almost 20,000 military personnel and federal workers were deployed to help with the aftermath.
"We will do whatever it takes to keep the American people safe," Trump said.
Preliminary statistics from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed Florence had the fourth-highest rainfall total of any hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since 1950, with 35.94 inches (91.2 centimeters) at Elizabethtown, North Carolina. Harvey's total of 60.58 inches (60.5 centimeters) last year in Texas is No. 1.
Desperate for gas to run a generator at home, Nick Monroe waited in a half-mile-long (more than half-kilometer) line at a Speedway station even though the pumps were wrapped in plastic. His power went off Thursday before Florence hit the coast, but he couldn't recall exactly when.
"It's all kind of a blur," Monroe said.
At another gas station, a long line of vehicles followed a tanker truck that pulled in with 8,800 gallons (33,000 liters) of fuel.
Downgraded from a tropical depression, the deadly storm still had abundant rain and top winds around 25 mph (35 kph). Forecasters said it was expected to continue toward the Northeast, which is in for as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain, before the system moves offshore again.
The death toll climbed to 32, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina, as authorities found the body of a 1-year-old boy who was swept away after his mother drove into floodwaters and lost her grip on him while trying to get back to dry land. Elsewhere in North Carolina, an 88-year-old man died after his car was swept away. Authorities in Virginia said one person was dead after an apparent tornado.
Flooding worries also increased in Virginia, where roads were closed and power outages were on the rise. In all, about 420,000 homes and businesses in three states were in the dark. Most of the outages were in North Carolina.
Florence, once a fearsome Category 4 hurricane, was still massive. Radar showed parts of the sprawling storm over six states.
Fears of what could be the worst flooding in the state's history led officials to order tens of thousands to evacuate, though it was not clear how many had fled or even could.
Emergency officials had difficulty keeping up with the scope of the spreading disaster. In Lumberton, where the Lumber River inundated homes, Fire Chief John Paul Ivey couldn't even count how many calls authorities had received about people needing to be rescued.
"We've been going so hard and fast we don't have a number yet," he said.
___
Waggoner reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Associated Press photographer Steve Helber in Pollocksville, North Carolina, and AP writers Jonathan Drew in Lumberton, North Carolina; Gary Robertson in Raleigh; and Jay Reeves in Atlanta contributed to this report.
___
Follow Martha Waggoner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mjwaggonernc
___
For the latest on Hurricane Florence, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes .