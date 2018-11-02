Syracuse airport completes 2-year, $62 million upgrade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse airport has a bigger, better terminal, renovated pedestrian bridges and other upgrades with the completion of a $62 million renovation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped by the airport Thursday to celebrate the two-year project's completion. The Democrat says airports make crucial first impressions that help attract business to the region. He was at Rochester's airport on Wednesday to mark the ending of a two-year overhaul there.

The modernized Syracuse terminal has a new exterior facade, renovated glass pedestrian bridges and a new kiosk selling locally grown or made snacks and beverages.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport handles 53 arrivals and 53 departures daily and has been operating commercial flights since 1949.