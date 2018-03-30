TSA says 2 loaded guns found at Wichita airport this week

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two loaded guns have been found at security screening checkpoints at the Wichita airport this week.

The Transportation Security Administration tells the Wichita Eagle that a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five rounds was found on Sunday, and a 9mm handgun loaded with six rounds was found on Thursday. A TSA news release says Wichita Airport Police took possession of the weapons and interviewed the individuals after they tried to go through security with the guns at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

Officials say seven guns have been found by TSA agents at the airport so far in 2018. That compares with four guns found in all of 2017.

