Teams to monitor voting across Illinois for primary

CHICAGO (AP) — Teams are being dispatched across Illinois to ensure voters' rights are protected and polling places are accessible during Tuesday's primary.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan says 178 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators will be monitoring the election. She says anyone who encounters illegal or suspected improper activity also may call her office.

Madigan says voters who are in line when polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday have a right to cast a ballot.

Anyone who can't read, has a disability or has trouble understanding English may ask for help from anyone other than their employer or union.

She also says voters have the right to take up to two hours unpaid time off from work to vote.