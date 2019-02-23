Teen driver kills upstate NY man who was lying in roadway

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a teenage driver struck and killed a 77-year-old man who was lying in the roadway in upstate New York.

The accident happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday in West Monroe in Oswego County.

State police say a 16-year-old boy was driving north on Route 37 when he saw a Jeep pulled over on the shoulder of the road, unoccupied.

Police say the teen was distracted by the Jeep and was unable to avoid hitting a 77-year-old man who was lying in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Police are investigating the death. It's not clear why the victim was lying in the road.