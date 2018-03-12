Police: Iowa teen injured in fire dies at Nebraska hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy injured in a Sioux City apartment fire has died at a Nebraska burn center.

Sioux City police say in a news release that Misael Gonzales Velasquez died at Saint Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Center in Lincoln around 3 a.m. Monday. He was flown there Sunday after initial treatment at a Sioux City hospital.

Firetrucks were sent to the building around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters say the flames filled an upstairs apartment where they found the boy.

The fire cause is being investigated. Authorities say the blaze displaced 13 building occupants.