Teen who drowned in Minnesota lake from Detroit

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a teenager who drowned in a northeastern Minnesota lake was from Detroit, Michigan.

Authorities say first responders pulled 18-year-old Sean Westly Giles Jr. from Miners Lake in St. Louis County Monday afternoon. Giles had been swimming with a group of friends near a boat landing on the north side of the lake when he disappeared under water.

He was recovered about 20 minutes later and was taken to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.