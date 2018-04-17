Teixeira named editor of Hearst weekly newspapers

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Teixeira named editor of Hearst weekly newspapers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NORWALK — Liana Teixeira, a Connecticut native, has been named assistant editor of the New Canaan News, Darien News, Fairfield Citizen News and the Westport News.

A former West Haven resident who currently calls Milford home, Teixeira joined Hearst Connecticut Media in November 2015 as a copy editor and page designer.

In that role, Teixeira worked closely with managing editors and reporters to produce daily newspapers throughout Fairfield County. Prior to Hearst, she worked as a copy editor and page designer for Central Connecticut Communications in New Britain and as a freelance reporter for the New Haven Independent.

Teixeira is a 2014 graduate of the University of New Haven where she earned a degree in political science. She served as assistant editor, and later editor-in-in chief, for her campus’ weekly newspaper, The Charger Bulletin. Under her leadership, the Bulletin won a second-place award from the American Scholastic Press Association’s annual contest for newspapers and placed third in the 2012 ACES National Headline Contest. She also interned as a reporter for the New Haven Register and the Valley Independent Sentinel

Teixeira is an active member of the League of Women Voters in Connecticut, and has been a featured panelist on campaign finance and free speech discussions.

“We are excited to bring Teixeira on board,” said Editor Jerrod Ferrari. “She is already a well-rounded journalist and brings a smart, fresh eye to the news. It is clear that she is an editor that cares. We expect great things.”

Teixeira replaces Claire Racine, who worked for the paper for two years, and has since been named assistant managing editor of The Norwalk Hour.

Teixeira can be reached at (203) 842-252582 or lteixeira@ctpost.com