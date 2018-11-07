Terrie Wood re-elected for sixth term

DARIEN — Republican state Rep. Terrie Wood will once again represent the 141st House District, which covers parts of Darien and Norwalk.

Running unopposed, this will be her sixth term as state representative. Her 2018 unofficial numbers, according to the Norwalk Republicans as of 10 p.m., were 1,703.

In the 2016 election, she faced off against Democrat Randy Klein and won with 6,924 votes to his 2,472 votes. According to the secretary of the state’s office, Wood won with 73.69 percent of the vote in 2016. Voters showed up for Election Day with many polling moderators stating lines formed before 6 a.m. According to Darien’s registrar of voters, turnout was at 32 percent by noon. For comparison, in the 2016 election voter turnout was around 36.5 percent by 11 a.m. In the 2014 election, turnout was around 15.4 percent by 10 a.m.

Town Clerk Donna Rajczewski said she had received 1,000 absentee ballots to date, adding this year’s numbers were closer to a presidential election than a municipal election.

As Wood returns to Hartford, she said her major focus will be the budget. In addition, she wants to renegotiate the state union member benefits. Wood has said growing the economy could be dependent on the modification of the union benefit and restructuring of the pension liability.

“I’m going to continue advocating for fiscal prosperity for our state,” Wood said. “I’m definitely going to be pushing for fiscal stability and economic growth.”

Wood said she was very proud of her record on finding common ground for the common good and will continue to work on bipartisan proposals. She celebrated her victory with family and friends at The Goose American Bistro and Bar in Darien on Tuesday night.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568