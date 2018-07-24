Tests show contamination flowing from base into river, lake

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Tests performed by environmental regulators show contamination flowing from Selfridge Air National Guard Base into the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair.

MLive.com reports Tuesday it obtained Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sampling data through a public records request. It shows five stormwater drainage outfalls around the Macomb County base tested positive in February for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.

The findings show Selfridge is a source for PFAS in the lake, a drinking water source for several communities. The base was among many to use a PFAS-laden foam for training and firefighting.

Base officials say they are working to minimize the amount of PFAS compounds being discharged. That could include placing activated carbon filters at outfalls.

State officials say credible research shows the substances pose health risks.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com