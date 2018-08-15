Texas oil and gas firm fined $20K for first-time violations

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has fined an oil and gas firm $20,000 for failing to follow public health regulations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Petro-Hunt LLC was fined on Tuesday $15,000 for not performing baseline testing in water wells near its drilling location and another $5,000 for not alerting the commission before spudding their well in 2015.

The potential fine for the Dallas-based company was reduced because it had never been in trouble with the commission before.

Tom Throne, a Sheridan lawyer representing the oil and gas company, says the violations were oversights and unintentional.

