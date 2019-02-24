The Emporia VA clinic to be decommissioned by summer

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — The Veterans Affairs clinic in Emporia will be closed by mid-June.

Joe Burks, spokesman for Kansas VA, says the organization plans to move veteran care from the clinic into the community, the Topeka VA Medical Center, or other community clinics.

He said the change will improve veterans' access to treatment. The Emporia clinic is open only for two days a week and the staff is not full time.

The Emporia Gazette reports Burks said employees of the Emporia clinic also staff VA clinics in Chanute and Garnett. He says that has meant only a 49 percent efficiency in appointment schedules and the VA wants 70 to 80 percent efficiency.

Burks noted a federal law signed last year allows veterans to receive care covered by the VA in their own communities.

