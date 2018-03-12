The Latest: Albuquerque Journal printing papers after outage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the power outage at the Albuquerque Journal (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

New Mexico's largest newspaper is back to printing papers after a power outage halted publication.

The Albuquerque Journal said its printing presses were back up and running and Monday editions would be available of area grocery and convenience stores.

The newspaper suffered a power outage late Sunday and then again Monday morning. The paper said it was only able to print around 16,000 copies of its Monday edition before the power went out.

Officials don't know the cause of the power outage.

10 a.m.

Power at the building that houses New Mexico's largest newspaper is out, halting the publications of a number of other newspapers printed at its plant.

No further information was available.