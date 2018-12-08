The Latest: Booker speaks at Democrat victory celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Cory Booker's visit to New Hampshire (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker says the country needs "courageous actors who call to the conscience of our country."

Booker is headlining the New Hampshire Democratic Party's post-midterm election 'victory celebration' in Manchester. The jam-packed two-day trip is thought by some to be a tune up for the New Jersey Democrat's potential presidential campaign.

The likely presidential contender is also set to speak at activists' gatherings in Nashua, Concord and Keene.

Booker kicked off his trip at a Nashua café, greeting and taking selfies with breakfast customers.

Booker, who says he'll assess over the holidays whether or not he launches a White House campaign, tells the Associated Press that the trip is "really helpful to me in understanding what a potential presidential campaign would be about."

___

11:50 a.m.

Sen. Cory Booker's back in New Hampshire this weekend for a jam-packed two-day trip that could turn out to be a tune up for the New Jersey Democrat's potential presidential campaign.

Booker's headlining the New Hampshire Democratic Party's post-midterm election "victory celebration" in Manchester. But the possible presidential contender is also the main attraction Saturday at house parties with activists in Nashua, Concord, and Keene.

He kicked off his trip by huddling with leading local Democrats at café in Nashua, greeting the breakfast crowd and taking selfies with customers.

Booker, who says he'll take the holiday season to assess whether to run in 2020, tells The Associated Press that the trip is "really helpful to me in understanding what a potential presidential campaign would be about."

___

7:45 a.m.

Cory Booker is returning to the first-in-the-nation primary state for a trip that could turn out to be a tuneup for the New Jersey senator's potential Democratic presidential campaign.

Booker's been invited by the New Hampshire Democratic Party to headline their post-midterm election "Victory Celebration" Saturday in Manchester. He'll also be the main attraction at house parties in Concord, Nashua, and Keene.

Booker's said repeatedly in recent weeks that he'll take the holiday season to assess whether he launches a White House campaign.

The visit is Booker's second to New Hampshire in two months. He campaigned with now-Congressman-elect Chris Pappas and gubernatorial nominee Molly Kelly at a rally at the University of New Hampshire, and with Congresswoman Annie Kuster at Dartmouth College in late October, shortly before the midterm elections.