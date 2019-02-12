The Latest: Burgum not giving up on higher ed change

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on higher ed governance (all times local):

3:11 p.m.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum says he's not giving up on the idea changing North Dakota's higher education governance structure.

The House killed legislation supported by Burgum Tuesday that would have the state change its higher education governance from one board to two.

Representatives defeated the bill by a 74-19 vote.

Burgum says multiple boards would make North Dakota's 11 colleges and universities to be "more accountable to their governing boards and taxpayers."

Legislative leaders say they are more amenable to expand the current board that oversees the state's higher education system. A resolution is expected to be introduced to do that.

Any change to the higher education board would have to be approved by voters.

