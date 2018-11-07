The Latest: Candidate rejected by party loses House race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Missouri (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

A Republican whose son and daughter urged people not to vote for him has lost an election to serve in the Missouri House.

Steve West was defeated Tuesday by incumbent Democrat Rep. Jon Carpenter, who will represent a district that covers part of northern Kansas City and Gladstone.

Before the election, West's son and daughter urged voters to reject their father because he has espoused racist, homophobic views, as well as criticizing Jews and Muslims.

The Missouri Republican Party issued a statement after West won the GOP primary in August saying the party didn't ask West to run and denouncing his views.

West made many of his controversial comments on a radio show. He has said his comments were taken out of context and denied that he is a racist or anti-Semitic.

___

1:10 a.m.

Republican Josh Hawley will be Missouri's next U.S. senator, securing a long-sought GOP victory against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Voters on Tuesday elected the 38-year-old attorney general who says he will back President Donald Trump.

Republicans long hoped to flip McCaskill's seat in the increasingly Republican state. Missouri was once considered a bellwether but has trended right.

Trump won the state by nearly 19 percentage points and campaigned twice for Hawley in the week before Election Day.

McCaskill was one of 10 Democratic Senate incumbents up for re-election in states Trump won.

Voters first elected McCaskill to the Senate in 2006.

Hawley's win will mean Auditor Nicole Galloway will be the lone Democratic statewide official.