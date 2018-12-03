The Latest: Meeting over US funding bill set for next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a government funding bill that President Donald Trump hopes includes money for his promised border wall (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress has been postponed until next week.

Trump had invited the two top Democratic leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, to the White House for a meeting Tuesday to talk about ways to avert a partial government shutdown set to occur at midnight Friday.

Democrats asked Monday to postpone the meeting, citing funeral services and other ceremonies honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday. A White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly says the meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 11.

The official says Trump will sign off on a two-week funding delay being requested by congressional leaders, given the services for Bush this week.

— By Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey

___

5:25 p.m.

Congressional leaders have introduced a two-week funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's border wall, as business in the Capitol came to a standstill for ceremonies honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

The stopgap measure introduced Monday would keep the government funded through Dec. 21, two weeks after a Friday deadline when funding for a portion of the government is set to expire.

The measure comes as Trump kept up pressure on congressional Democrats to fund his promised border wall and threatened other actions to deter illegal immigration as negotiations continue.

Trump claimed in a tweet that "We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall."

___

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is keeping the pressure on congressional Democrats over funding for his promised border wall.

Trump tweeted Monday: "We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall." He did not provide any evidence for the savings, but again threatened to close the "entire Southern Border if necessary."

A Dec. 7 partial government shutdown had appeared possible, but Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday he would be willing to sign a two-week government funding extension to allow for ceremonies honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.

Trump had been gearing up for a showdown as he sought billions for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.