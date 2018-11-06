The Latest: Conservative or moderate governor? Voters choose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on Election Day in South Dakota (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

South Dakotans are deciding whether a conservative or a moderate will be in the governor's office for the next four years.

Sioux Falls Republican Sam Tyrell says he voted in favor of four-term GOP congresswoman Kristi Noem because he likes her conservative platform.

Democrat Billie Sutton has downplayed his party and offered a moderate message. Sioux Falls resident James Livermont says he was attracted to a candidate who could reach across the aisle.

Noem was the immediate favorite after surviving a GOP summer primary. But Sutton rode his compelling backstory — a former rodeo cowboy who turned to politics after he was paralyzed in a 2007 accident — to a tight race.

Sutton would be the first Democratic governor in 40 years. Noem would be the state's first female governor.

___

7 a.m.

It's a cool and in some areas a blustery Election Day in South Dakota.

The National Weather Service forecast says highs across the state will be in the 20s and 30s. There's a wind advisory in effect for the northwest through the evening, with gusts up to 45 mph. And there's a chance for afternoon snow in the northeast.

Polls are beginning to open across the state. They'll stay open until 7 p.m. local time.

___

00:03 a.m.

Voters in South Dakota are choosing between making Republican Kristi Noem the state's first female governor or making Billie Sutton the first Democrat in the office in 40 years.

Noem was the immediate favorite after surviving a Republican summer primary. But Sutton has made it a surprisingly tight race. He's downplayed his party and ridden a compelling backstory as a former rodeo cowboy who turned to politics after being paralyzed in a 2007 accident.

Also on the ballot Tuesday are measures that could dramatically reshape the state's citizen initiative powers. One proposal would block the Legislature from changing voter laws — or the ballot question system — without a public vote. Other measures would make the constitution harder to change and ban out-of-state fundraising for ballot questions.