The Latest: Dem leader confirms climate bill lacks support

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a walkout by Republican state senators in Oregon over a proposed climate legislation (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick confirms that the landmark climate bill that sparked a walkout by Republicans is likely dead for this legislative session.

Burdick told reporters Tuesday that there isn't enough support within the Democratic party to pass what would be the second statewide cap and trade plan in the nation.

All eleven Republican senators didn't appear for a sixth day to protest the proposed cap on carbon emissions. Burdick says the announcement doesn't mean Democrats are "rewarding bad behavior."

Burdick says that it was her sense that "the votes were never there" even before the Republican walkout.

The Senate would still vote on the measure if Republicans returned. Burdick says it would likely be a procedural vote to send the proposal back to committee.

___

10:42 a.m.

The Oregon Senate President says there aren't enough votes within his own majority Democratic caucus to approve a landmark climate bill that sparked a walkout by Republicans, who fled to other states to thwart the measure.

Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney said Tuesday there isn't enough support within his party to pass what would be the second statewide cap and trade plan in the nation.

All eleven Republican senators didn't appear for a sixth day to protest the proposed cap on carbon emissions. Courtney pleaded with them to return, saying the Senate still needs to approve budget bills and policies addressing foster care and mental health.

Courtney says he has "done as much as I can" to negotiate with Republicans and he will continue to push for the cap and trade policy.