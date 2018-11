FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., addresses the Detroit Economic Club before debating her Republican challenger John James in Detroit.

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., addresses the Detroit Economic Club before debating her Republican challenger John James in Detroit.

Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP