The Latest: Democrat McBath declares win over Rep. Handel

FILE - In a Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Democrat Lucy McBath speaks during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, center, speaks to volunteers as Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga), left, and Sen David Perdue (R-Ga) looks on during a stop at a campaign office Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Atlanta.



SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on Georgia elections (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Democrat Lucy McBath is declaring victory in her too-close-to-call race against Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel of Georgia.

Unofficial election returns show a vote margin of less than 1 percent separating the two candidates in metro Atlanta's 6th District, a suburban seat long considered safe for Republicans. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in that race.

McBath released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying: "After a hard fought race, I am honored to announce that the people of Georgia's Sixth Congressional District have put their trust in my vision for the future of our district and nation."

Handel's campaign did not immediately return phone and email messages.

McBath is a gun-control advocate whose teenage son was slain in 2012. Handel won a special congressional election last year.

___

12:15 p.m.

Democrats who took control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections are still hoping for upset victories over Republican incumbents in two extremely close congressional races in the Atlanta suburbs.

Unofficial returns Wednesday morning showed GOP Reps. Karen Handel and Rob Woodall neck-and-neck with Democratic challengers. Both races were too close to call and campaigns said they were still awaiting final tallies of absentee ballots.

Handel faces Democratic gun-control activist Lucy McBath in metro Atlanta's 6th District. Handel is running again after winning a closely watched special election last year against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Woodall is being challenged by Democratic college professor Carolyn Bourdeaux in the neighboring 7th District.

Either race could trigger a recount if the final vote margin separating the rivals is 1 percent or less.

___

3:25 a.m.

Several statewide races in Georgia remain too close to declare a winner.

Georgia Democrats are hoping for some upset victories after Republicans have kept them shut out of all statewide offices since 2010. Unofficial election returns showed tight races for open seats for secretary of state and insurance commissioner. Two GOP members of the Public Service Commission are also in close contests with Democratic challengers.

Runoffs were possible in the secretary of state's race as well as the two PSC contests because Libertarians candidates on the ballot could keep any candidate from surpassing 50 percent of the vote as required to win. Any runoff elections for statewide office would be held Dec. 4.

___

