The Latest: Dozens unaccounted for a day after huge wildfire

Firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire burns through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

The walls of a scorched antique shop stand on Skyway after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Rubble lines a lot on Skyway after a wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.



CHICO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the search for people unaccounted for, a day after a Northern California wildfire forced tens of thousands to evacuate (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

A day after a Northern California wildfire forced tens of thousands to evacuate, dozens of people are unaccounted for and relatives are flooding social media with desperate pleas for help finding them.

Debbie McCrea has lived on a quarter-acre lot in Paradise for about 40 years and has had to evacuate from wildfires several times. Usually she calls her sister and other relatives to let them know she's getting out.

Not this time.

Her brother-in-law Steve Christensen said she has trouble walking, and he is concerned that she hasn't called.

Cherri Rolla lives in North Dakota and says a relative tried to get her 83-year-old aunt to leave her house in Paradise, but she refused. She is hoping her aunt made it to an evacuation center.

___

2:37 p.m.

Many are searching for seniors who lived alone or at retirement homes.

Diane Forsman lives in New Hampshire and says she's been trying to get information about her 83-year-old mother, who lives in the community of Magalia near the devastated town of Paradise. She says her mother can't walk by herself and is on oxygen.

Dawn Johnson says she hasn't been able to reach her father or his wife who live in an RV park in Paradise that's believed to have burned in the fire.

Johnson says her father has late-stage cancer and his wife is mostly confined to her bed.