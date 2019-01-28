The Latest: Envoy says no UN membership for Palestinians now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian ambassador at the United Nations says the day will come when "obstacles" in the Security Council to full U.N. membership for Palestinians will be removed "but that day is not today."

The main obstacle is the United States, a veto-holding Security Council member that insists the only way Palestinians can gain full membership in the United Nations is after negotiating a peace deal with Israel.

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour told a group of reporters Monday that the legal right for the Palestinian territories to be a full member of the United Nations was formalized in the 1947 General Assembly resolution that partitioned British-ruled Palestine into two states — one Jewish and one Palestinian.