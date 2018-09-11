The Latest: GOP candidate stockpiles cash in governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on campaign cash in the race for New Mexico governor (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

The campaign for governor of New Mexico by Republican Congressman Steve Pearce has taken in $750,000 since July 1 in new contributions and transfers from a congressional campaign account.

Pearce's campaign announced Monday that it had stockpiled $1.9 million in cash as of Sept. 3.

Pearce is competing with Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election to replace Gov. Susana Martinez, who cannot run for re-election to a third consecutive term.

The Pearce campaign received $617,000 in direct contributions over the past two months. About $133,000 was transferred from Pearce's congressional campaign account to his campaign for governor.

The oil and natural gas industry figured prominently among supporters, with at least 20 contributions linked to companies or individuals affiliated with extractive industries.

___

2:50 p.m.

The Democratic candidate for governor of New Mexico says she has raised an additional $1.9 million in campaign funds since July 1.

Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday said her campaign has about $1.3 million in cash on hand amid a spree of spending on television advertising ahead of the November general election. Complete campaign-finance filings were not immediately available.

Lujan Grisham is competing against GOP Congressman Steve Pearce to replace Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who cannot run for a consecutive third term in office.

Candidates for statewide office in New Mexico and the state House of Representative, along with political committees, were required to file reports of recent campaign contributions and spending on Monday before midnight.