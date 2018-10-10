The Latest: Ginsburg issues stay on census deposition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the citizenship question on the 2020 census (all times local):

8:58 p.m.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has issued a stay on an appeals court decision ordering Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to be deposed about putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The stay issued late Tuesday is in place pending a response due on or before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said Ross can be deposed by lawyers who claim he and others acted improperly. It gave the government two days to appeal to the high court.

A three-judge panel in Manhattan says a lower-court judge made detailed factual findings supporting his conclusion that Ross likely possesses firsthand knowledge central to the claims.

It also noted that three of Ross's aides indicated only the secretary himself could answer certain questions.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

7:35 p.m.

