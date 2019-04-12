The Latest: Governor release wildfire, utility report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wildfire report (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has released a report aimed at addressing a host of wildfire problems.

The 58-page report explores how California can keep its investor-owned utilities financially stable while ensuring customers get safe and affordable power.

The recommendations include the creation of a state-run power purchasing entity, changing the standards that make utilities pay for wildfire damages and discouraging new housing in areas at high-risk of wildfire.

But the report largely fails to take concrete positions on which actions the state should pursue.

California has suffered two of its deadliest and most destructive wildfire seasons in recent years and lawmakers have struggled with how to distribute the costs.

___

12:01 a.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to release a report aimed at addressing a host of wildfire-related problems.

That includes how to maintain a safe, affordable electricity supply in the wake of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.'s bankruptcy and the growing cost of wildfires.

The report planned for release Friday is the work of a "strike team" Newsom created in his February State of the State address.

California has suffered two of its deadliest and most destructive wildfire seasons in recent years and lawmakers have struggled with how to distribute the costs.

Newsom has hired the law and investment firms O'Melveny and Myers and Guggenheim Securities to provide expertise. Contracts obtained through the California Public Records Office show the state is paying the firms a combined $6 million over six months.