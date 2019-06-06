The Latest: Pence says Mexico tariffs still set for Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Mexican-U.S. talks on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is "encouraged" by Mexico's latest proposals to head off U.S. tariffs by stepping up efforts to halt illegal immigration over the southern border.

But Pence says that, at this point, tariffs still are set to take effect on Monday.

He adds that tariffs will go up "if we don't see the results that we need to see."

The vice president says President Donald Trump "is going to stand firm" until what he sees as an immigration crisis is resolved.

President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP

Pence says that, among other issues, negotiators in Washington have been discussing a potential agreement to make it difficult for those who enter Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S.

Mexico has long resisted that request.

Pence spoke while traveling in Pennsylvania. He's been getting updates on the talks in Washington.

2:20 p.m.

The chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee says he will move to block President Donald Trump if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports as he tries to stem the flood of Central American migrants at the southern border.

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts says the proposed 5% tariffs would hurt American workers, businesses and consumers. Neal said Trump's action "commandeering U.S. trade policy to influence border security" is an abuse of power.

He vowed to introduce a resolution of disapproval if Trump declares a national emergency and tries to impose tariffs.

Blocking the tariff would require approval in the House and Senate. It is not clear whether there is a veto-proof margin in Congress to stop Trump's action.

12:19 a.m.

Mexican and American officials are claiming progress in White House talks to stave off President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. But Trump declared it was "not nearly enough" to halt the import taxes he is holding out as a way to force Mexico to stanch the flow of illegal migrants at America's southern border.

Talks were to resume Thursday.

Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced separately that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May.

Without a deal, the first tariffs are to go into effect next Monday. They would consist of 5% taxes on imports from Mexico, eventually increasing to 25%.