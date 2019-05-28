The Latest: Justice Kelly says race about court's direction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court race (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly says he has been energized by people who were excited with the election of conservative Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn earlier this year.

Kelly announced Tuesday that he is seeking a full 10-year term on the court next year. Kelly is part of the conservative majority that will grow to 5-2 once Hagedorn joins in August.

He says the race is about what direction the court will take, even though majority control isn't at stake.

Kelly says he and Hagedorn share the same judicial philosophy. Kelly worked for a conservative law firm before then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone are also running.

___

8:23 a.m.

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is running for a full term in 2020.

Kelly announced his intentions on the Jay Weber radio show Tuesday on WISN-AM. Kelly is part of what will be a 5-2 conservative majority on the court once Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn takes his seat in August.

Kelly was appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker. He must run in April for a full 10-year term on the court.

His race won't determine the majority of the court, since conservatives will enter with a 5-2 advantage.

Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky have also announced they are running. Both of them would offer liberal alternatives to Kelly.

The primary is Feb. 18.