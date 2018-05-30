The Latest: Lava crosses highway, destroys 400 utility poles

In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of Kilauea, Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano has reached a geothermal power plant on the Big Island, approaching wells that have been capped to protect against the release of toxic gas should they mix with lava. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Local authorities in Hawaii say lava has crossed a key highway in the mostly rural district of the Big Island where Kilauea volcano is erupting.

Highway 132 connects the commercial center of Pahoa with Leilani Estates, where the eruption began about a month ago, and coastal towns like Kapoho.

Hawaii County said Tuesday the lava destroyed the local electric utility's equipment on the highway. That knocked out power to Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots neighborhoods toward the coast.

Hawaii Electric Light Co. says it's evaluating how to provide power to Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots once the eruption is over but it won't be able to finalize a plan until the area is stable.

The company says the eruption has so far destroyed more than 400 of its utility poles.

___

12 p.m.

Fast-flowing lava rivers are oozing across Hawaii's Big Island, prompting officials to urge remaining residents in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens evacuation zones to flee immediately.

Explosions at the summit of Kilauea volcano and the fountaining of lava at fissures are blowing volcanic gases, pollution and ash around the island.

Authorities are advising residents to minimize exposure to those elements to avoid physical irritation.

A new fissure has opened, bringing the total to 24 since the volcano began erupting on May 3.

Lava had also covered two wells at a geothermal plant as of Sunday. Authorities say there has not been a release of gases there.

National Park Service spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park remains closed.