The Latest: Lawmaker pay raise included in budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Illinois lawmakers are in line for a pay raise after a paperwork mix-up that went uncorrected.

The House adjourned its spring session Saturday without taking action on a measure that would have frozen base legislative salaries at $67,836. That means that lawmakers would receive an estimated $1,600 annual pay increase if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the budget.

It would be the first pay raise for legislators since 2008. But Senate Democrats conceded during debate on the budget Friday night that an agreed-to freeze on a cost-of-living increase was not in legislation authorizing the spending plan. So they amended another bill to prohibit the COLA and sent it to the House.

The House took no action. Democratic House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago noted there were no questions about the COLA during debate on the budget.

Steve Brown is spokesman for Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. He says he's not aware of a COLA but said there's an increase for lawmakers' office expenses.

___

8:30 a.m.

The Illinois Senate returns for what lawmakers hope is the final day of a spring legislative session already in overtime.

Senators report Sunday afternoon for action on legislative matters sent their way after the House spent Saturday churning out mountains of legislation.

The House took up and adopted a nearly $40 billion budget, a $45 billion infrastructure improvement plan and billions of dollars in taxes and fees to finance the work.

The load forced abandonment of meeting the May 31st adjournment deadline. The House adjourned on Saturday night until the fall after the breakneck day.

The Senate's Sunday agenda includes finalizing pieces of the construction program and considering a massive expansion of casino gambling and legalization of sports betting which the House also endorsed.