The Latest: Lawmakers move to clarify residency requirements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on developments in the California Legislature during the last week of its legislative session (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Whether a California lawmaker lives in the district they represent would be determined solely by voter registration under a bill on its way to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill passed the Assembly on Thursday. It would clarify that other factors such as where a lawmaker owns property can't be considered when determining where a legislator lives.

Supporters say the bill is critical for single parents serving in the Legislature who choose to have their children attend school in Sacramento. Opponents argue it could let lawmakers live outside the districts they represent.

The measure comes in the wake of a 2014 court case that forced former Sen. Rod Wright out of the Legislature. The Democrat was convicted of perjury and voting fraud for lying about living in his Los Angeles-area district.

___

11:45 a.m.

Californians could ride motorized scooters without helmets under legislation headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

Lawmakers in the California Assembly passed the bill Wednesday. It would let adults ride the devices without helmets and allow riders to travel on faster-moving streets.

The bill requires Brown's approval to become law. Scooter company Bird backs the proposal.

Bird is one of several companies that operate popular scooter rental services people can access through mobile apps in Los Angeles, Oakland and other cities throughout the United States.

The rental companies have clashed with local government officials across the country as residents complain about riders rushing past pedestrians on sidewalks, not wearing helmets and parking scooters in walkways.

The companies say they are addressing the problems and providing environmentally friendly transportation.