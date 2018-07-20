The Latest: Lori Swanson stands by running mate Rick Nolan





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lori Swanson under pressure over running mate Rick Nolan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lori Swanson is standing by her running mate, Rick Nolan, despite pressure from liberal groups to dump him over his handling of a top aide accused of sexual harassment.

MinnPost reported Thursday that Nolan aide Jim Swiderski was allowed to leave quietly rather than be fired over alleged sexual harassment. Swiderski was hired by Nolan's re-election campaign months later, something Nolan now acknowledges was a mistake.

A Swanson campaign spokeswoman, Ruth Stanoch, suggested that Swanson rivals Tim Walz and Erin Murphy are trying to exploit the matter. Stanoch said some of the figures in the MinnPost story have links to their campaigns.

In an accompanying statement, Nolan made the same point, but also apologized to the women.

Swanson said sexual harassment would have no place in her administration.

11:45 a.m.

Democrat Lori Swanson is coming under pressure from some liberal groups to dump U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her gubernatorial running mate.

The calls follow a report by the online news site MinnPost that one of Nolan's top congressional aides, Jim Swiderski, was allowed to leave quietly rather than be fired over alleged sexual harassment. Swiderski was hired by Nolan's re-election campaign months later.

TakeAction Minnesota and DFL Feminists say Nolan should leave Swanson's ticket.

Swanson's primary opponents are strongly criticizing Nolan. State Rep. Erin Murphy says he "enabled and protected a predator."

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz called the situation "an inexcusable failure of leadership."

Swanson hasn't commented since the allegations surfaced Thursday. Her campaign did not immediately respond to a message Friday from The Associated Press.

